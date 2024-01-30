Super Bowl 2024: Ticket prices hit mind-boggling highs

With Super Bowl LVIII set in Las Vegas, anyone hoping to catch the game in person is going to have to shell out an arm or a leg.

Demand for tickets to see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has caused the secondary resale market to buckle.

According to TicketIQ, a ticket search engine, the cheapest ticket as of Tuesday is nearly $9,000 for what would arguably be the worst seats. The average ticket price is going for nearly $11,000.

These numbers are nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, although current prices could decline.

RELATED:

This years' prices are also more than the previous high of of $7,046 for the 2021 game in Tampa, Florida, between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs . The stadium was at 33% capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions, increasing the demand for each ticket.

What's with those prices?

"Location has always impacted demand for a Super Bowl, but Vegas takes things to a whole other level," TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg said in a statement to The Associated Press. "It’s already the entertainment capital of the world, and could very well become the world's sports capital after the Super Bowl.

Another factor is the convenient location for 49ers fans which experts say helps drive demand as California residents are currently accounting for 26% of tickets sold on StubHub, according to the site.

"As predicted, the first Super Bowl in Vegas is seeing strong numbers — sales are nearly double this time last year and early demand has far surpassed the last time Kansas City and San Francisco met in Miami," StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli said in a statement.

Taylor Swift isn't helping

Having Taylor Swift be involved in the country's greatest sporting event of the year isn't going to help ticket prices go down, especially if it means attending "Swifties" will get a chance to get just a glimpse of their prophet for the price of admission.

Swift is performing in Tokyo for four nights from Feb. 7 - 10. On Feb. 10, her concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

Despite this, Tokyo is currently 15 hours ahead of Las Vegas. This means, Swift’s concert actually begins at 3 a.m. on Feb. 10 in Las Vegas, giving her some more time to arrive.

Stephanie Weaver and the Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.

