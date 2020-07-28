Superintendent calls for 'all hands on deck' to reopen schools, launch virtual classes

As school districts across Florida keep a close eye on coronavirus cases, leaders in many Bay Area districts have pushed back the first day back.

Pinellas County made it official Tuesday, voting to push its start date back to August 24. Last week, Hillsborough County school leaders decided to do the same. Now both districts are figuring out exactly how classes will look.

The Pinellas County superintendent of schools described the new school year as trying running two schools at the same time.

“We would like for them to start with a virtual opening to school. Let COVID, let those numbers die down,” said Dr. Christy Foust, with Pinellas County for a Safe Return to Campus.

As teachers rallied outside the school board headquarters, Pinellas County superintendent Dr. Michael Grego shared the results of how students chose to learn this year.

About 64% of families who responded chose to have their kids return to the classroom. The rest chose some type of online learning.

“We’re altering we’re doing, we’re altering timelines because, all hands on deck at this point. We’ve got to get school ready no matter what the delivery system looks like on the 24th. We’ve got to start school,” Grego said.

Over in Hillsborough County - the school district said about 49% of students will attend face-to-face classes and 42% chose e-learning.

School administrators are keeping families in mind that may not have accessibility.

“As it relates to e-learning, it goes back to being able to address the digital divide that exists within our community. Right now, we have close to 71,000 mobile devices that can help our students,” Superintendent Addison Davis said.

As teachers and students prepare to return to classrooms - Tampa Bay’s school districts acknowledge that it won’t be easy.

Pinellas County school leaders say they are working to pair up students who want to learn virtually with a teacher and the superintendent says he wants to make sure they accommodate teachers who asked for remote work due to health conditions.