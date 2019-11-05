Superintendent says he will resign if given new job with $170K salary; says it's not a 'golden parachute'

Members of the Sarasota County School Board are meeting to discuss the findings of an investigation into whether the current superintendent played a role in the district’s failure to act on an employee’s sexual harassment complaints.

Last week, assistant superintendent and chief operating officer Jeff Maultsby resigned after the results from a third-party investigation was released. The investigation came after Cheraina Bonner brought forward allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and threats.

Bonner became Maultsby’s administrative assistant in 2018. She claimed he sent late-night text messages from his personal cell phone, made sexually-charged comments in the workplace, and, eventually, sent her intimidating text messages. She made her first report back in April, but said nothing happened for nearly two months. Then, in June, her boss and alleged harasser, Maultsby, was placed on administrative leave.

That’s how the situation remained until last week when Maultsby resigned. His resignation came the same day that the independent investigator’s report on the harassment investigation was released.

That report contained text and video messages, as well as dozens of witness interviews. It revealed Bonner’s allegations were credible.

According to the report, it also noted:

"There is sufficient evidence to conclude that Dr. Todd Bowden's actions played a primary role in the District's failure to promptly and adequately address Bonner's claims of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation and threatening behavior."

At a meeting on October 28, Bowden asked for board members to allow him to respond to the report before “passing judgment on my behavior or how I’ve acted.”

School board chairwoman Bridget Ziegler told FOX 13 that Bowden offered to step down from his position if the board will make him executive director of facilities. He is asking for a 10-year contract under the new position starting from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2030. The starting salary would be $175,000.

Board members said they will look into what Bowden knew and when he knew it, in addition to what he did with that information. During a meeting at noon Tuesday, it’ll be up to board members to decide whether Superintendent Bowden responded appropriately to the claims or if he should go too.

