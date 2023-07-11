Susan Lorincz enters written plea of not guilty in Ajike 'AJ' Owens shooting case

Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor through a closed door amid a years-long feud, entered a written plea of not guilty, the Marion County Clerk's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News.

It remains unclear at this time if Lorincz will appear in court Tuesday for her scheduled arraignment at 9 a.m. after her attorney submitted the plea on her behalf, the clerk's office said.

Lorincz is accused of shooting her neighbor, Ajike "AJ" Owens, through the front door of her home on June 2 after Owens went to Lorincz's house to confront her about yelling at her children and allegedly throwing a roller skate at one of them.

The Florida State Attorney's Office has charged Lorincz with manslaughter with a firearm and assault. She faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Owens' family and her attorneys said they were "deeply disappointed" that the State Attorney's Office declined to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder, citing "insufficient evidence" to guarantee a conviction on that charge.

A judge granted Lorincz a $154,000 bond, which would require her to pay about 10% to be released from jail. However, she has not posted that bond and remains at the Marion County Jail.

"We are deeply disappointed by this decision. All the evidence unequivocally supports the elevation of this charge to second-degree murder. We firmly believe that justice demands nothing less," said attorney Anthony Thomas. "The failure of the prosecutor to charge Susan with what truly reflected her wanton, reckless behavior undermines our ability to even get real accountability. Nevertheless, our resolve remains unwavering, and we will continue to fight."

Owens' family has continued to push the State Attorney's Office to upgrade the charges against Lorincz.