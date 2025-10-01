Man accused of following teen into bedroom throws dog protecting her from Pinellas home balcony: Deputies

The Brief A 3-year-old pit bull was left with serious injuries after being thrown from a second-floor balcony at a Pinellas County home. Deputies said the dog was trying to protect a 15-year-old from the suspect, who was trying to get her alone in a bedroom. The suspect was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery, child abuse and lewd and lascivious conduct.



A 3-year-old pit bull is recovering from serious injuries after a suspect threw him from a second-floor balcony in Pinellas County on Monday. Deputies said this happened while the dog was trying to protect a teen girl from the suspect, who was trying to get her alone in a bedroom.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Nigel Myers, 44, and he is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty, domestic battery, child abuse and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Deputies said they were called just before 7:15 p.m. on Monday to a home in unincorporated St. Petersburg after a report of animal abuse and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Deputies said they learned through their investigation that Myers followed the 15-year-old into a bedroom of the home. The victim was able to leave the bedroom, but the suspect followed her into the living room and continued trying to get her back into the bedroom, according to investigators.

During the altercation between the teen and the 44-year-old suspect, the 3-year-old pit bull named "Sparta" approached Myers and started jumping on him in a "protective manner," PCSO said.

That's when Myers picked the dog up and threw him against the top compartment of a dog cage, according to deputies. He then picked Sparta up by his two hind legs and threw him off the second-floor balcony of the home, authorities said.

Sparta was taken to a nearby animal hospital with serious injuries after the incident, but the 3-year-old pit bull is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, Myers was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation remains active, according to PCSO.