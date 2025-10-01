Manatee County substitute teacher accused of pulling child into closet, making ‘inappropriate request’

The Brief A substitute teacher in Manatee County is accused of pulling a 10-year-old girl into a closet and making an ‘inappropriate request’ during school hours. Malik Belvin, 26, was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. The school immediately notified the staffing agency that provided Belvin, and he was removed from the classroom and restricted from teaching pending the outcome of the investigation.



A substitute teacher in Manatee County has been arrested after deputies say he pulled a 10-year-old girl into a closet and made an inappropriate request during school hours.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Malik Belvin, 26, a substitute teacher, had been assigned to a classroom at Abel Elementary School for several days last week.

When the regular teacher returned, investigators said multiple students reported feeling uncomfortable with Belvin's behavior during his time at the school.

When the principal of the school began investigating the complaints, the victim disclosed that Belvin had pulled her into a closet and made an inappropriate request during school hours.

After conducting multiple interviews, Crimes Against Children detectives charged Belvin with lewd and lascivious conduct.

The school immediately notified the staffing agency that provided Belvin, and he was removed from the classroom and restricted from teaching pending the outcome of the investigation.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Wednesday, the Manatee County School District shared, "The School District of Manatee County was notified that the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former contracted substitute. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement. The individual in question has been barred from all District campuses, and we are actively reviewing our processes for background screenings. Our counselors are available to support students and staff as needed. The safety and well-being of our students will remain our highest priority."