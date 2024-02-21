Suspect accused of robbing 2 victims at gunpoint at Pinellas Park ATM caught: Police

A man was arrested Wednesday after robbing two victims at gunpoint at a Pinellas Park ATM back in January, according to officers.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said Cody Jon Yaslik, 31, was arrested on three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Booking photo for Cody Yaslik. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives said they first began investigating after the robberies happened back on January 10, 2024, at the Achieva Credit Union ATM off of Park Boulevard. They said the two robberies happened at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a gun and threatening the victims at the ATM, according to authorities. No one was injured during the robberies.

Pinellas Park police were eventually led to Yaslik during their investigation. They apprehended the suspect with the help of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit.