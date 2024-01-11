Victims robbed at ATM in Pinellas Park, police searching for suspect

article

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, an unidentified suspect targeted victims at an ATM at Achieva Credit Union on Wednesday night.

Officials say detectives are investigating two incidents that happened at 9:30 p.m. According to officers, the suspect waved around a gun and threatened the victims at 7105 Park Blvd.

The police department says there were no injuries.

Authorities say they have not arrested anyone yet and the investigation is ongoing.