Suspect accused of opening fire on 2 Lakeland officers arrested in Tampa

Two Lakeland police officers are breathing a sigh of relief after they say a man opened fire on them Tuesday evening, leaving their vehicle riddled with bullets.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, two detectives were conducting surveillance in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue when a known suspect shot at their vehicle several times.

The agency said the man was "clearly attempting to kill the two detectives inside."

Arthur Williams mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The detectives were not injured in the shooting, but their vehicle was struck multiple times, according to LPD.

Police say the detectives knew the suspect, who has been identified as Arthur Jared William. He was arrested early Wednesday morning in the Tampa area.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

