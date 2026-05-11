Suspect arrested after shooting in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday.
The backstory:
Officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday just before noon near E. Alabama Street and Lincoln Street. According to authorities, officers responded after reports of gunshots.
Police found one person with injuries at the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Archie Jerome Wright Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with:
- Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property
He is being remanded in the Hillsborough County Jail, according to police.
According to investigators, this shooting is not related to the quadruple murder investigation in Plant City.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Plant City Police Department.