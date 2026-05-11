Suspect arrested after shooting in Plant City, police say

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The Brief Plant City police responded to reports of gunshots just before noon on Friday near E. Alabama Street and Lincoln Street, where they discovered one injured victim. Archie Jerome Wright Jr., 31, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges. Investigators clarified that this incident is not connected to the quadruple murder investigation in Plant City.



The Plant City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting on Friday.

The backstory:

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday just before noon near E. Alabama Street and Lincoln Street. According to authorities, officers responded after reports of gunshots.

Police found one person with injuries at the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Archie Jerome Wright Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Discharging a Firearm in Public or on Residential Property

He is being remanded in the Hillsborough County Jail, according to police.

According to investigators, this shooting is not related to the quadruple murder investigation in Plant City.