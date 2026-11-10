Suspect arrested after Tampa shooting leaves one injured: Deputies

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The Brief A 19-year-old Hillsborough County shooting suspect faces attempted murder charges following a violent dispute in a parking lot last week. Deputies arrested the suspect after he allegedly fired twice at a man walking away, hitting him once in the leg. Authorities confirmed the accused gunman was already booked in jail on separate probation violations from a 2024 shooting case.



An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after shooting a man in the leg last week, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa parking lot gunfire

What we know:

De'Ronte Stephens, 19, was wanted by HCSO after the shooting, which happened just after midnight on November 5 in the 4800 block of Claymore Drive. Deputies said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified man in a parking lot.

The victim started walking away when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired twice, shooting the victim once in the leg. HCSO said the injured man was taken to the hospital in stable condition at the time.

Prior shooting probation arrest

The backstory:

Detectives later identified Stephens as the suspect. Deputies said he had already been arrested on Monday by the Tampa Police Department on an unrelated warrant for five counts of violating probation stemming from a 2024 aggravated battery case involving a previous shooting.

Suspect's charges

Dig deeper:

Stephens is now facing charged stemming from the shooting on November 5, which are the following:

Attempted murder in the second-degree firearm - discharge

Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm - discharge

Discharge firearm in public or on residential property

The investigation remains active.