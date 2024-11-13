Suspect arrested, another wanted in St. Pete murder investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is in custody and a second suspect is wanted two weeks after a 20-year-old man's shooting death, according to St. Petersburg police.
SPPD says Anthony Ly died after being shot in a driveway off 16th Avenue South on Oct. 30.
On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Eddie Smith III, 26, on a first-degree murder charge.
Mugshot of Eddie Smith III courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.
Investigators are still searching for Datrik Pettis, 23, who also faces a charge of first degree murder.
Previous mugshot of Datrik Pettis courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Pettis.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS.
