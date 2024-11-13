Expand / Collapse search

Suspect arrested, another wanted in St. Pete murder investigation

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 13, 2024 1:04pm EST
St. Petersburg
    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man is in custody and a second suspect is wanted two weeks after a 20-year-old man's shooting death, according to St. Petersburg police.

    SPPD says Anthony Ly died after being shot in a driveway off 16th Avenue South on Oct. 30.

    On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Eddie Smith III, 26, on a first-degree murder charge.

    Mugshot of Eddie Smith III courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.

    Investigators are still searching for Datrik Pettis, 23, who also faces a charge of first degree murder.

    Previous mugshot of Datrik Pettis courtesy of the Pinellas County Jail.

    A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Pettis.

    Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS.

