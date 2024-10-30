Man found with gunshot wound outside St. Pete home: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound in a St. Petersburg driveway Wednesday evening, according to officers.

The St. Pete Police Department said the man was found in a driveway along 16th Avenue South.

The man had a gunshot wound and was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officials said he doesn't live at the home he was found at, and investigators are trying to figure out why he was there and who shot him.

