Suspect arrested in shooting death of FWC officer

article

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer in southwest Florida.

WINK-TV reports that Eliceo Hernandez, 20, was arrested and charged with homicide in the death of FWC officer Julian Keen Jr.

Authorities said Keen was off-duty when he was shot while trying to stop a hit-and-run suspect.

Related: 3 suspects in custody after off-duty FWC officer shot, killed

The arrest came after three suspects in the case were detained by deputies and questioned.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC Officer Keen,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, members of FWC, friends and community."

Advertisement

Whidden continued, “We all knew Officer Keen, and he wasn’t only our brother-but a role model for the community, he will be missed.”

