Barricaded man surrenders to deputies following standoff in Plant City

A standoff in Plant City between a barricaded man and Hillsborough County deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.

A man who holed up in a home in the area of Swindell Road and Charlie Taylor Road surrendered to authorities around noon.

Earlier in the day, residents in the Plant City neighborhood were asked to stay indoors.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, there was only one person barricaded inside the home and no other residents were in danger.

Hillsborough County deputies are outside a Plant City home where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Deputies say homes in the area were not evacuated.

At this point, it is unclear what led the person to barricade inside the home.

