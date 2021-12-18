TPD: Suspect breaks into Tampa home while family slept, robs resident, flees with cash

article

The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man accused of breaking into a home and robbing one of the residents early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspect entered a private residence around 3 a.m., while a family was asleep inside.

After gaining access to the house, the suspect entered a bedroom and demanded money from one of the residents before fleeing with the cash he stole from the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

