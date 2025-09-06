Suspect charged with murder after shooting at Lutz home: HCSO

The Brief 19-year-old Anthony Williams has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting at a Lutz home on August 17, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on the 100 block of Helena Street after a woman called to report that her boyfriend had been shot. 34-year-old Joshua Benjamin was taken to the hospital where he later died.



A suspect has now been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting left one man dead at a home in Lutz on August 17, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that 19-year-old Anthony Williams shot 34-year-old Joshua Benjamin after an argument led to a physical confrontation.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home on the 100 block of Helena Street after a woman called to report that her boyfriend had been shot. Benjamin was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says Williams will face harsh consequences for his actions.

What they're saying:

"This suspect not only took an innocent life but also left a family and community grieving. No one should ever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in such a tragic way," said Chronister. "From the beginning, our detectives worked tirelessly to piece together the evidence and ensure this suspect would be held accountable. Thanks to their relentless efforts and the close collaboration with the State Attorney's Office, he will now face the consequences of his violent actions."

Charges

Second-degree murder with a firearm

Carrying a concealed firearm

The investigation remains active.

