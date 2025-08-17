Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after altercation leads to shooting at Lutz home: HCSO

Published  August 17, 2025 4:37pm EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • A man is dead after an altercation led to a shooting at a Lutz home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • Deputies responded to a home on Helena Street where the male victim had been shot in the upper body.
    • The suspect is in custody but HCSO has not released the name of the shooter.

LUTZ, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in Lutz on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Helena Street where the male victim had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The backstory:

Investigators say that the victim and another man had a verbal altercation before the shooting.

The suspect is in custody but HCSO has not released the name of the shooter.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that this type of violence is not tolerated in Hillsborough County.

What they're saying:

"In the span of moments, a disagreement became deadly," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our role now is to bring clarity and uncover the truth, because Hillsborough County will never be a place where violence goes unanswered."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety