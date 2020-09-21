Expand / Collapse search
Suspect charged with kidnapping after carjacking vehicle with 3 kids inside; 2nd suspect at large

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Bartow
FOX 13 News
article

(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW, Fla. - Police say a mom in Bartow was carjacked while her three kids were in the backseat.

Bartow police said the mom was outside of her home just before 8 p.m. Sunday and had secured all three of her children in the car while the father was still inside the house.

When the mom got into the driver's side of the car, one suspect pulled a gun and ordered her out of the vehicle.

After the mom said her children were in the car, the suspect forcibly pulled her from the driver's side.

Police said the suspect then got into the driver's seat while a second suspect got into the passenger seat, then took off.

As officers searched the area, dispatchers received a call saying two of the children were located in the middle of the road nearby. A second caller said a third child was left in the road at another location. Officers safely recovered all three children.

Investigators located the stolen vehicle in Tampa, in the area of Nebraska Ave and Columbus Drive.

Tampa police located one of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Deshawn Newland. The mother positively identified Newland as one of the suspects who had carjacked her.

Newland was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child endangerment, discharging a firearm in public, and violation of probation.

However, the second suspect is still on the run. Anyone with information is urged to call Bartow police at 863-534-5041, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.