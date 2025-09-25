Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after St. Pete motel shooting injures man

Published  September 25, 2025 3:50pm EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • A suspect is in custody after a St. Petersburg motel shooting that injured one man on Thursday, according to officers.
    • St. Pete police said they responded to a gas station, which is across the street from the motel where the shooting happened.
    • The victim walked across the street to the gas station after being shot at the motel, according to officers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a St. Petersburg motel shooting that injured one man on Thursday, according to police. 

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded after the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. 

They said the shooting happened at the Venice Motel in St. Pete, but the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, walked across the street to the Speedway gas station, located at 3225 34th Street North. 

Officers said the suspect is in custody. 

What we don't know:

As of now, police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim and the suspect have not been identified. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Pete Police Department. 

