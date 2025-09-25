Suspect in custody after St. Pete motel shooting injures man

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a St. Petersburg motel shooting that injured one man on Thursday, according to officers. St. Pete police said they responded to a gas station, which is across the street from the motel where the shooting happened. The victim walked across the street to the gas station after being shot at the motel, according to officers.



A suspect is in custody after a St. Petersburg motel shooting that injured one man on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded after the shooting just before 2:30 p.m.

They said the shooting happened at the Venice Motel in St. Pete, but the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, walked across the street to the Speedway gas station, located at 3225 34th Street North.

Officers said the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

As of now, police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim and the suspect have not been identified.