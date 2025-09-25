Suspect in custody after St. Pete motel shooting injures man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a St. Petersburg motel shooting that injured one man on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
The St. Pete Police Department said they responded after the shooting just before 2:30 p.m.
READ: St. Pete kidnapping suspect turns himself in after more than 3 weeks on the run
They said the shooting happened at the Venice Motel in St. Pete, but the victim, who had non-life-threatening injuries, walked across the street to the Speedway gas station, located at 3225 34th Street North.
Officers said the suspect is in custody.
What we don't know:
As of now, police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim and the suspect have not been identified.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the St. Pete Police Department.