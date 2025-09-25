St. Pete kidnapping suspect turns himself in after more than 3 weeks on the run

The Brief A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend turned himself in to authorities. Jahvontae Bell is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and aggravated stalking. The victim was also reported missing in July 2024 in Hillsborough County, and she was found with Bell, who was arrested on multiple charges, including armed kidnapping.



A kidnapping suspect turned himself in to authorities early Thursday morning.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jayanna Clark was seen having an altercation with a man in the parking lot of the Crescent Lane Apartments, 2000 Gandy Blvd. around 7:30 a.m. on September 1.

Police say the man, later identified as Jahvontae Bell, forced her into her own car and drove off, hitting two parked vehicles before heading north on U.S. 19.

Investigators said they were concerned for Clark's safety because the man who drove off with her could be a former boyfriend.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

SPPD later said they found Clark's Nissan Altima at 6500 Ulmerton Road, and believed she and the man were in a different dark sedan.

The next morning, police said Clark called from a location in Clearwater and officers took her home.

Dig deeper:

SPPD officials did confirm that Clark is the same woman reported missing by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office back in July 2024. She was found after more than 18 hours of searching with the assistance of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives then said she was found unharmed and with Bell. He was arrested on multiple charges, including armed kidnapping, according to HCSO.

What they're saying:

Justin Crombie, a neighbor, saw the whole thing unfold and said he tried to step in.

READ: Open carry begins Thursday in Florida for gun owners: Here's what it means

"I heard ‘get off me,’ then witnessed a guy shoving a girl in the car, slamming into a couple of other cars and took off down Gandy," Crombie said. "It all happened so fast."

He described Clark as a mother and good neighbor.

The backstory:

Officers have been searching for Bell since the kidnapping and said he turned himself in to the police early Thursday morning.

He is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, and aggravated stalking.