Suspect in custody following carjacking, sexual assault: North Port Police Department
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Florida are investigating a carjacking that took place in North Port and a subsequent sexual assault that happened in Charlotte County.
What we know:
According to the North Port Police Department, a carjacking took place around 2:30 a.m. that impacted the Race Trac gas station located at 18999 Tamiami Trail.
Police say after the carjacking there was a sexual assault in Charlotte County.
Courtesy: North Port Police Department
One suspect is in custody, according to NPPD.
Officials with both the North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office say all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement officials have not released the circumstances surrounding the carjacking and sexual assault.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
