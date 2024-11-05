Suspect in Hard Rock explosives case due in court for bond hearing Tuesday

The man accused of planting explosive devices inside the Seminole Hard Rock Casino is expected in court on Tuesday, less than a week after his arrest.

Investigators say Brian Eckley, 46, placed the devices inside the casino on the night of Sept. 29 and in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

The casino was evacuated twice, with both devices being rendered safe.

PREVIOUS: ‘Gumshoe’ police work tracked down man accused of placing 2 explosive devices inside Seminole Hard Rock casino

Last week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Seminole Police Department, the FBI and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced Eckley's arrest.

According to authorities, Eckley had been spotted acting suspicious in the casino days prior to the devices being discovered.

Brian Eckley was arrested one month after the two explosive devices were discovered. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

Eckley was also arrested in an unrelated case in September, accused of firing a gun into the air outside a home in Westchase. He was already out of jail on bond in that case prior to his latest arrest.

Tuesday's bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: