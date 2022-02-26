Suspect hospitalized after being shot by Polk County deputy

PRESS PLAY ABOVE TO WATCH LIVE

A deputy shot a suspect Saturday morning on State Road 540, east of Jim Keene Blvd. near Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

No deputies were injured and the suspect has been taken to an area hospital.

SR 540 is closed in both directions at this time.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details during a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

