Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River: CCSO
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River on Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
Crystal River deputy-involved shooting
What we know:
Deputies responded to the area of Northeast Third Avenue, where a shooting involving law enforcement occurred, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect was taken into custody and was being transported for medical care. No deputies were injured, according to CCSO.
Road closure near shooting scene
Why you should care:
A full road closure was in place along U.S. 19 between Northeast Second Avenue and Three Sisters Springs Trail as officials continued working at the scene.
The sheriff's office asked drivers to avoid the area.
There is no threat to the community, according to officials.
What we don't know:
Additional information about what led to the shooting and the suspect's condition has not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.