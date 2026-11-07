Suspect hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River: CCSO

The Brief A Crystal River deputy-involved shooting sent a wounded suspect to the hospital Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Deputies shut down all lanes of U.S. 19 between Northeast Second Avenue and Three Sisters Springs Trail during the investigation. No deputies were hurt during the encounter, and officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.



A suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized after a deputy-involved shooting in Crystal River on Saturday, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal River deputy-involved shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to the area of Northeast Third Avenue, where a shooting involving law enforcement occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was taken into custody and was being transported for medical care. No deputies were injured, according to CCSO.

Road closure near shooting scene

Why you should care:

A full road closure was in place along U.S. 19 between Northeast Second Avenue and Three Sisters Springs Trail as officials continued working at the scene.

The sheriff's office asked drivers to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the community, according to officials.

What we don't know:

Additional information about what led to the shooting and the suspect's condition has not been released.