Suspect leads FHP on miles-long chase after stealing ambulance from HCA South Tampa Hospital

A Tampa Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen from the HCA South Tampa Hospital on Saturday night and troopers arrested the suspect after a pursuit lasting several miles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 43-year-old Michael Esquilin of Tampa took off following an attempted traffic stop without the emergency equipment activated on the ambulance.

During the pursuit, the trooper's dashcam shows Esquilin running several stop signs, driving on the wrong side of the road and nearly colliding with several other motorists.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The suspect eventually stopped at the intersection of South Hubert Avenue and West Empedrado Street, where FHP says he finished drinking a beer in full view of troopers.

Esquilin told troopers that he had been drinking for the past two days and stole the ambulance after being denied a ride home by emergency personnel.

Charges

Burglary of an emergency vehicle

Grand theft of an emergency vehicle

Fleeing and eluding

Driving while license suspended

DUI

Resisting arrest

