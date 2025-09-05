Suspect shot while assaulting woman outside home: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man assaulted a woman after trying to force his way into a home near Plant City early Friday. Deputies say another man inside the home fired several shots, hitting the suspect. The suspect is expected to survive his injuries after undergoing surgery at the hospital.



A suspect is hospitalized after Hillsborough County deputies say another man opened fire as the suspect attacked a woman outside a home early Friday.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic complaint in the 3400 block of Gentry Rd. near Plant City shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man tried to force his way into the home, then assaulted a woman who came outside. That's when another man inside the home fired several shots at the suspect, according to HCSO.

Deputies say the suspect drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries after undergoing surgery.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the suspect's name or age.