Suspected auto burglar accused of opening fire on Manatee County deputies found hiding in empty trailer: MCSO

A man accused of firing at Manatee County deputies after breaking into vehicles has been arrested after he was discovered hiding inside an abandoned trailer.

The backstory:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot of Tire Kingdom, 7390 52nd Place East in Bradenton, around 11:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspect ran away and fired a gun in their direction.

The suspect ran south across State Road 70 into a wooded area behind a nearby shopping center.

Deputies established a perimeter and deployed K-9 and aviation units to assist in the search.

Dig deeper:

During the search, deputies said they recovered a firearm, a ski mask, and additional evidence.

Around 4:30 a.m. the next day, a citizen reported seeing a man matching the suspect’s description enter an abandoned trailer in the Westwind Mobile Home Park.

With the assistance of a K-9, deputies arrested 25-year-old Dayton Harris.

Harris has been charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

No injuries were reported during the incident or subsequent manhunt.