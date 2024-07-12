Suspected drunk driver arrested following deadly Dale Mabry crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man has been charged with DUI nearly three weeks after a deadly three-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry Highway.

Terrence Jenkins, 28, turned himself in on Friday.

Officials say Emily Koutsoliontos was a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light on North Dale Mabry Highway at Spruce Street on June 22. At 3:28 a.m., police say Jenkins, who was driving a Chrysler Pacifica, did not stop for the light and struck the Jetta, causing it to overturn.

Pictured: Emily Koutsoliontos

Police say the Pacifica also struck a Chrysler Town and Country, which was already stopped at the light.

Koutsoliontos died at the scene.

Three other passengers in the Jetta were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged a few days later.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Jenkins showed signs of impairment at the scene and a toxicology report revealed his Blood Alcohol Content to be 0.126–1.5 times higher than the legal limit of 0.08.

Jenkins was charged with felony vehicular homicide, felony DUI with serious bodily injury, and felony DUI manslaughter.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter