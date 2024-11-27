Suspected scammer may have swindled people in Tampa: FBI

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The FBI is asking anyone who may have been victimized by a man indicted for wire fraud and money laundering to come forward.

Matthew ‘Matt’ Jess Thrash was recently indicted in Texas and federal officials believe he may have defrauded people in the Tampa area.

According to the FBI, Thrash targeted individuals between 2012 and 2024 through several fraudulent investment schemes that included establishing a fake sports management company, a fake sports memorabilia store, and the fraudulent sale of stock in cannabis dispensaries.

Officials say Thrash likely targeted individuals in Las Vegas, NV; Shreveport, LA; Lake Charles, LA; Tampa, FL, and throughout the state of Texas.

The FBI believes Matthew Thrash may have scammed people in the Tampa area. Image is courtesy of the FBI.

"Mr. Thrash used and employed various fraudulent schemes to obtain money from others. A critical component of his schemes was presenting himself as a successful businessman with lucrative investment opportunities. Individuals should not be embarrassed if they invested in one of his schemes. We encourage you to come forward so that you can receive assistance and help us hold him accountable in a court of law," said FBI Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge P. J. O’Brien.

Click here if you think you were a victim of Thrash.

If you have more information on him and have not already spoken to law enforcement in Lufkin, Texas, click here for more information and to submit your tip.

