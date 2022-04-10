Suspicious death investigation underway in St. Petersburg

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man died on a St. Petersburg Street Sunday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were called to Melrose Ave. S., west of Dr. MLK St. S. around 7:15 a.m. because a man was reportedly bleeding.

Upon arrival, police discovered the deceased body of an adult male. The man has not yet been identified and officers have not said how he died.

Melrose Ave. S. is closed between Dr. MLK St. S. and 11th St. S. while police process the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

