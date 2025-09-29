Suspicious device investigation closes portion of Ulmerton Road in Largo

The Brief A portion of Largo Road was shut down on Monday afternoon. The eastbound lanes of Ulmerton Road between Belcher Road and 66th Street were closed due to reports of a suspicious device being in the area. It is unclear when the road will reopen.



Drivers who travel on Ulmerton Road are being asked to find alternative routes as police investigate a suspicious device.

What we know:

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the eastbound lanes of Ulmerton Road between Belcher Road and 66th Street were closed due to reports of a suspicious device being in the area.

READ: I-275 lane closures expected this week in downtown Tampa: Here’s what to know

The Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad is also on scene investigating.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Largo Police Department.





