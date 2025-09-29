Suspicious device investigation closes portion of Ulmerton Road in Largo
LARGO, Fla. - Drivers who travel on Ulmerton Road are being asked to find alternative routes as police investigate a suspicious device.
What we know:
As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the eastbound lanes of Ulmerton Road between Belcher Road and 66th Street were closed due to reports of a suspicious device being in the area.
The Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad is also on scene investigating.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Largo Police Department.