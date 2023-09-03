' Suspicious Device' that caused evacuation on West Hillsborough Avenue rendered safe, police say

article

The Tampa police have rendered a "suspicious device" that was found in the 4400 block of West Hillsborough Avenue safe, according to authorities.

Police say the device was found at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday.

After the device was found, police closed Hillsborough Avenue from Lois Street North and Air Cargo Road while they worked to ensure the device was safe.

All lanes of Hillsborough Avenue between North Lois Avenue and Air Cargo Road have been reopened.

Police have not revealed what the object is.