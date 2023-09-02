Tampa police investigating robbery at N. Dale Mabry Highway Chase Bank

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 2001 N. Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say that at around 1:48 p.m. on September second, a male suspect passed a note to the teller and demanded money.

READ: Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect involved in New Port Richey robbery

The suspect then fled the bank in a silver or light-colored sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapons were involved, according to authorities.

READ: Robbery suspect caught after grabbing gas station cashier’s throat, stealing cash: Deputies

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve, light-colored shirt, black hoodie, blue jeans, dark sunglasses, and a tan hat.

He was also wearing a white N95-style mask.