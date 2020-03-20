Swan uses crosswalk to cross the street in Lakeland

Swans are a fairly common sight in Lakeland -- but it's not every day you see one using a crosswalk.

FOX 13 photojournalist Craig Cross captured video of a large white swan doing just that near Lake Morton on Friday morning.

The swan waddled across the street and made it safely across the roadway.

Recently, the swans have made headlines after several were killed by cars. The city has installed warning signs and lowered the speed limit near Lake Morton in an effort to protect the birds.

Lakeland is known to be the home of beautiful swans, an iconic symbol within the city.