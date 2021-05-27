Swastika, 'Jews are guilty' message spray-painted on Holocaust Museum in St. Pete, police say

article

The words "Jews are guilty," along with a swastika, were spray-painted on the side of the Holocaust Museum in downtown St. Petersburg, police said.

Officers who were on patrol noticed the graffiti around 4 a.m. Thursday along the 1st Avenue South side of the building. The message was spray-painted in black.

City sanitation workers covered the graffiti with paint soon after.

Detectives are calling it a hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

