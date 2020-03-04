Take flight with the Tampa Indoor Flyers Club

Some people love to drive and others love to fly.

The world's largest model aviation association, which has nearly 200,000 members, has a chapter here in Tampa Bay. The Tampa Indoor Flyers Club is a part of the non-profit organization, which promotes the development of model aviation as a recognized sport and recreational activity.

The club meets once a week to fly homemade or kitted aircrafts. The planes are made out of foam or light plastic and some aircrafts can be linked to a controller making flying more fun.

The group meets Wednesday mornings at The All People’s Life Center on East Sligh Avenue. The group flies from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., when schools are in session. When schools are on break, they meet Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to watch, bring their own aircraft or join the group.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Tampa Bay Indoor Flyers Club's website.