Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. lights up at Galleria Dallas mall

Published 
Updated 3:42PM
FOX 4

TIMELAPSE: Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. goes up at Galleria Dallas

Standing at 95-freet tall, the tree features 450,000 lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound sparkling star on top.

DALLAS - Santa is making an early trip to North Texas to help light the tallest indoor Christmas Tree in the country. 

The tree lighting at Galleria Dallas at noon on Friday kicked off the holidays, complete with an indoor firework display.

Standing at 95-feet tall, the tree features 450,000 lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound sparkling star on top.

If you missed Friday’s ceremony, it will be repeated Saturday at 6 p.m.

The events are free to attend.

