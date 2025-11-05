Tampa Animation Festival begins Thursday

The Brief The University of Tampa will host the Tampa Animation Festival beginning Thursday. 144 films will be shown. Admission is free, but online tickets are encouraged.



The University of Tampa will host the Tampa Animation Festival from Thursday, Nov. 6 through Sunday, Nov. 9.

Dozens of films will be shown from around the world, including the Florida premiere of the new feature-length animated film Arco on Friday at 8 p.m.

The film includes the voice of Natalie Portman, who is also one of the producers.

Various speakers will talk about the art and technology involved in animation.

"It's storytelling, script writing, coding , programming animation, everything goes in together," says Santiago Echeverry, Professor of Film Animation and New Media.

Dig deeper:

More than 200 University of Tampa students have majored or minored in animation since the program was introduced there in 2018.

What's next:

Organizers say the next Tampa Animation Festival may include projects that use A-I technology.