Tampa armed robberies likely connected, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two armed robberies occurred less than an hour apart in Hillsborough County, and deputies say they believe both cases are related.
The first occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Thornton’s, located at Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue. Around 2:45 a.m., another armed robbery occurred at 7-Eleven at Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.
Detectives said they are working to identify a suspect, and no suspect description has been released.
Scene at 7-Eleven at Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.