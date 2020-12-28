Expand / Collapse search

Tampa armed robberies likely connected, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
Hillsborough County
Scene at Thornton’s, located at Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. - Two armed robberies occurred less than an hour apart in Hillsborough County, and deputies say they believe both cases are related.

The first occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Thornton’s, located at Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue. Around 2:45 a.m., another armed robbery occurred at 7-Eleven at Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.

Detectives said they are working to identify a suspect, and no suspect description has been released.

Scene at 7-Eleven at Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.