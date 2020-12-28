Tampa armed robberies likely connected, police say

article

Two armed robberies occurred less than an hour apart in Hillsborough County, and deputies say they believe both cases are related.

The first occurred around 2 a.m. Monday at the Thornton’s, located at Gunn Highway and West Linebaugh Avenue. Around 2:45 a.m., another armed robbery occurred at 7-Eleven at Gunn Highway and Henderson Road.

Detectives said they are working to identify a suspect, and no suspect description has been released.