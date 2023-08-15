Tampa artist creates Beyoncé mural ahead of concert at Raymond James

A Tampa Bay area artist made 1703 North Tampa Street the official Beyhive Headquarters.

Local artist Cameron Parker is the mind behind the larger than life mural, inspired entirely by Beyoncé.

"I knew about three and a half years ago that I wanted to do a Beyoncé mural, period," Parker explained.

He said all the pieces fell into place after the Renaissance album release.

"Queen Bey" inspired the Tampa artist.

"I had three different layouts. I just kind of let the work and the wall tell me what it needed to be," recalled Parker.

The finished product features several portraits of the Grammy winner, and a few lines and lyrics from her Renaissance album.

Parker said while he was working on the wall he flipped his schedule, so he could do most of his painting at night to avoid the heat and pedestrians, but now that it's finished he's having fun watching everyone else enjoy it.

"I want to thank anybody who has tagged, shared, snapped a picture...tagged Beyoncé," said Parker.

Now all that's left is for "Queen Bey" to see the art herself.

"Even if she doesn't, I'm still proud of it because I had the dream and the fact that it's done, and it's a real tangible thing makes me proud," said Parker.