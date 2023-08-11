Flying taxi's expected at Tampa International Airport in near future, officials say

Flying taxis will be a reality at Tampa International Airport in the near future, according to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority.

HCAA is working with several companies to bring "advanced air mobility" to the region.

"It’s an exciting time for aviation and to see this new type of technology really evolve, it’s something that we know is happening, and we want to be in front of that," said Brett Fay, the director of general aviation for HCAA.

The aircraft could be soaring above Florida’s skies as soon as next year.

"We would expect to see things like cargo and then passenger transport eventually evolve after that, but this is something that’s in the relatively near term, it’s not 10 to 15 years out, this is something we’re going to see evolve in the next couple of years," Fay said.

He expects passengers to be taking them to and from the airport to multiple locations throughout Florida by 2025.

Tampa International Airport plans to have helipads for the aircraft located at the far east corner of the airport, kind of by the Hillsborough Community College campus across the street from Raymond James Stadium.

This isn’t something that’s going to break the bank.

"You’re going to see initial costs probably around $3 per passenger-mile, but the real key to unlocking the full potential of this is autonomy, so once you remove the pilot from the aircraft, bringing those costs I think you’ll see down closer to $1 per passenger-mile are some of the estimates that I’ve seen," said Fay.

The aircraft can travel 50 to 100 miles.

"I look at this as an entire ecosystem, so it’s not just the ability to transport from one place to another, this is really about jobs, economic activity, it’s an entire ecosystem, manufacturing, maintaining these aircraft, that will all have to happen as part of this and overall I think it’s going to be a really good thing for the community," Fay said.