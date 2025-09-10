Tampa Bay 24/7: Overnight shift at the National Weather Service

While most of the Tampa Bay area is asleep, the National Weather Service forecast office in Ruskin is wide awake, keeping watch of overnight weather and disseminating essential forecasts for the day ahead.

Meteorologists Steven Shiveley and Tyler Fleming work the overnight shift. Not only do they monitor the radar and issue warnings when needed, but they build many specific weather forecasts for the next day.

What they're saying:

"We set up everything for the morning and evening shifts," Shiveley explained. "If you wake up and see a heat advisory, or a small craft advisory for boaters, that was issued by us overnight. "When severe weather is expected, NOAA will call in additional staff and divide up responsibilities.

Shiveley said having local weather forecast offices makes a difference.

"We live here with you. We see the weather, we see the impacts. Our focus is only on West Central and Southwest Florida. This is our expertise."

While national centers that look at the broader picture, the team in Ruskin zeroes in on conditions unique to our part of Florida, like coastal storms to inland flooding. They also work directly with officials, emergency managers, and produce custom weather forecasts for large events like Gasparilla, the Florida State Fair, and Sun N’ Fun.

Advances in radar technology now allow forecasters to detect storm rotation and hail size more precisely. That gives meteorologists the tools to act fast when severe weather develops and disseminate that information to the public.

"Within a minute or two we can issue a warning," Shiveley said. "We draw the box on radar, track it, and the system pushes that alert out to weather radios, apps, and TV stations so people get it as quickly as possible."

Nighttime does not change their protocol of issuing severe weather alerts.

"A lot of deaths happen at night when people are sleeping and unaware," Shiveley said. "That’s why there’s always someone here 24/7, at least two people monitoring radar. We issue those warnings not for annoyance, but because your life could be in danger."

One of the most common public misunderstandings comes during hurricane season.

"That cone you see only shows the center of the storm, not the impacts. Some of these storms can cover the whole state," Shiveley explained. He also stressed that the NWS is the official source of weather warnings and to be cautious of sources on social media. "Always rely on us for watches and warnings, we’re here to keep you safe."

For Shiveley, the passion for weather started young.

"When it snowed in Ocala in 1989, my parents woke me up in the middle of the night to see it. Then in 2004, during that hurricane season, I was a senior in high school. If there was ever any doubt, that sealed it. I knew I wanted to be a meteorologist."

What keeps the team motivated through long nights? The community.

We live here with you. We grew up here. This is our home too," Shively said. "Our job is making sure West Central Florida is safe and prepared."

What you can do:

If you have an idea for an overnight job to feature on Good Day Tampa Bay, send an email to gooddaytampabay@fox.com.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Ryan French.