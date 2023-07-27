Tampa Bay Active Life Games seeks participants

Competing in athletics often gives senior citizens the chance to relive their glory days.

Hillsborough County is inviting people 50 and older to take part in the Tampa Bay Active Life Games, taking place Oct. 2-13.

Now in its 42nd year, activities include everything from pickleball to track and field to bowling and shuffleboard, just to name a few.

You do not have to live in Hillsborough County to compete in the games. However, the Tampa Bay Active Life Games is a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games, which requires competitors to be state residents.

Registration for the Tampa Bay Active Life Games is now open.

Click here to register.