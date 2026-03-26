Bay Area brain tumor survivor walks toward recovery

The Brief A Bay Area brain tumor survivor is moving forward one step at a time. In February, Julie McHugh took on a 28-mile challenge, supporting others fighting brain tumors. Julie's journey continues March 28th at the ABTA's Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K at Tampa's Al Lopez Park.



A Bay Area brain tumor survivor is moving forward one step at a time.

The diagnosis may have stopped her in her tracks, but walking has become a major part of her recovery and a way to support others fighting the same battle.

One of the first things you'll notice about Julie McHugh is her positive spirit. You'd never know all she's been through.

"I am a glass-half full kind of person," said McHugh. "I was very blessed."

But what she has been through sure makes it easier to count her blessings.

The backstory:

Back in 2023, Julie started experiencing a strange sensation known as pulsatile tinnitus.

"I started having a swishing heartbeat in my ears," McHugh said. "I went in, she did a physical exam and, based on my family history, she went ahead and ordered a CAT scan. With those results, it showed that I had two masses."

Those two masses were meningiomas, a more common brain tumor arising from the membranes of the brain and spinal cord, often benign and slow growing.

"The one that was behind my right eye was large enough that it was starting to press on my optic nerve," McHugh said. "My neurosurgeon felt like surgery was the best option to go ahead and remove it, so I did not have any lasting impact to my vision."

Though the surgery went well, you heard Julie mention family history. Her sister, Janet, died in 2012 from a glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive brain tumors.

Reliving those memories made it all the more difficult. But Julie, who'd already lost 100 pounds before her diagnosis, was determined to keep moving forward for herself and her family.

"As soon as I was able, I started walking," McHugh said. "In fact, I would come to the park here and walk and do my laps with my family and my support system to maintain that healthy lifestyle."

Big picture view:

She didn't walk alone, partnering with the American Brain Tumor Association. In February, she took on their 28-Mile Challenge, supporting others fighting brain tumors. And she'll continue her mission March 28th at Tampa's Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K.

Community is so important in a recovery process," McHugh said. "I do still have one tumor that is just on a monitor status, so annually, I have to go and have an MRI, a scan, just to make sure that it's not growing."

So far, so good.

"Life is good. We're chugging along," she said.

Julie lives in Trinity with her husband and 16-year-old daughter.

The idea of "community" is something she values now more than ever, staying active with a nonprofit and her daughter's band program. She shares her story to spread hope and to advocate for those who find themselves walking a difficult path of their own.

"I just dig deep inside and try to help other people as much as I can, too," McHugh said. "And that feeds back to me. That energy comes back to me as well."

What's next:

Julie's journey continues March 28th at the ABTA's Breakthrough for Brain Tumors 5K at Tampa's Al Lopez Park. It's a gathering of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and supporters.

Since 2006, these BT5K events have raised over $20 million dollars.

Click here to get involved or sign up.