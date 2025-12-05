Tampa Bay Area fire departments team up for holiday safety demonstrations

The Brief Tampa Fire Rescue invited surrounding agencies to their training grounds to demonstrate how quickly holiday traditions can turn dangerous. Firefighters warn that holiday cooking fires are the most common calls this time of year. Crews emphasize electrical safety, tree watering, and proper use of fire extinguishers.



Tampa Fire Rescue, along with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, Temple Terrace Fire Department, and Plant City Fire Rescue, came together Friday morning for their annual holiday safety demonstrations.

The regional teams use these live burns each year to show just how fast common holiday hazards can turn into dangerous, fast-moving fires.

Crews staged two of their most dramatic seasonal demonstrations: a turkey fryer fire and a live Christmas tree burn. Firefighters say turkey frying remains one of the biggest cooking dangers during the holidays — and holiday cooking fires are the number one type of call they respond to this time of year. Something as simple as an overfilled pot, a partially frozen bird, or unstable equipment can cause flames to erupt in seconds.

A dried-out Christmas tree can be equally dangerous. In the demonstration, a single spark quickly filled a mock living room with flames, underscoring the importance of watering trees daily, keeping them away from heat sources, and checking decorative lights before plugging them in.

Electrical safety was another key message.

"We want to make sure that you’re watering your trees… that you’re making sure the lights on the trees do not have any frayed or damaged wires… and that your outlets don’t look like an electrical octopus," said Tampa Fire Rescue PIO Vivian Shedd. "You want to make sure you have one plugged outlet so we’re not overloading the circuit."

Firefighters also demonstrated proper fire extinguisher technique, encouraging families to remember the "PASS" method: Pull the pin, aim low, squeeze the handle, and sweep from side to side.

Looking Ahead:

As Tampa Bay families gear up for holiday meals and celebrations, fire officials across all participating agencies are urging simple, preventative steps:

Never leave cooking unattended, especially when frying or using high heat.

Water live Christmas trees daily, and replace any light strands with cracked or frayed wiring.

Avoid overloaded outlets and unplug decorations before leaving the house or going to bed.

Keep fire extinguishers accessible, check expiration dates, and only use them if the fire is small, and you have a clear escape route.

Fire extinguishers are considered Household Hazardous Waste and should not go in your regular trash or recycling; you must take them to a designated HHW collection site or event for safe disposal... you can also call your local fire department or a fire safety company for guidance on drop-off.

