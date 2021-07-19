Tampa Bay area rent increase outpaces rest of U.S.

It is a doubled-edged sword: Great for landlords, but a bummer for tenants.

According to a new study by the CoStar Group, rents in Tampa Bay are increasing faster than anyplace else in the entire country, up 15.6 percent since January.

"I think they are kind of absurd to be honest," Bailey Neer told FOX 13 as he was heading out of his complex in Brandon for a run. He pays almost $1,700 a month for a two-bedroom.

"I wanted to be in Tampa, but it is almost double the price for less, honestly," he commented.

Skyrocketing rents are a countrywide trend. But Tampa Bay is a standout. The rapid rise in rents here is more than twice the national average of 7 percent.

"It is terrible; it is killing me" said Sean Anderson, who rents a three-bedroom house.

"I started my place at $1,200," he explained. "Now it is $1,400."

There are several factors that work in the soaring cost of rent.

Rent is tied to the housing market. There are not a lot of homes up for sale right now, and the ones that are out there are pricier than usual. So a lot of people want to buy but can’t afford it, so they are renting. Experts also say that millennials who have been living with their parents or a roommate are jumping into the rental market now.

The demand for rentals is through the roof, and as a result, so are rents.

"It is unprecedented," offered Brian Alford of the CoStar Group. "We have never seen this kind of increase anywhere."

