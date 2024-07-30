Tampa Bay area residents competing in USA Mullet Championship

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The hunt for the most epic hairdo is on, as the 2024 USA Mullet Championships are a full go.

Dozens of contestants across the country are vying for the best mullet, with a couple people in the Tampa Bay area competing as well.

Joe Brito IV, of Manatee County, is competing. According to the contest site, his parents didn't have the heart to cut his baby curls, so he's been working on his mullet since his birth - five years ago.

And Matthew Skorupski, of Citrus County, might look familiar because he showed off his locks on Good Day last year.

Several from the Bay Area are competing in the adults championship, as well. Those include Anchor Brant, of Tampa, George Hannon, of Pinellas Park, and Riverview's own, Jesse Burnette.

To cast your vote, for our Bay Area contestants, click here. We're currently in Round 2 of the competition, where the Top 100 face off. Then will come the Final Round with the Top 25 from Aug. 14-21, and the big champions will be announced on Aug. 28.