Tampa Bay area student wins 2024 National Spelling Bee

For the second straight year, a student from the Tampa Bay area won the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Twelve-year-old Bruhat Soma took home the trophy after beating out his competitor, Faizan Zaki, in a lightning-round spell-off.

The 12-year-old seventh grader from Tampa spelled a whopping 29 of 30 words correctly in 90 seconds on Thursday night, nine more than Zaki.

Soma attends Turner/Bartels K-8 School in New Tampa where he will enter eighth grade next year.

FOX 13 spoke with last year's champion Dev Shah, last year's winner, who comes from Largo. He said he helped train with Bruhat this past year, and he's thrilled that the trophy and bragging rights are staying in the Tampa Bay area.

"It's so much to get to this level like you're spelling every day," Shah said. "And it's really a lot of poise, confidence, and determination, especially when you're up in front of millions of people spelling words like this and just zooming through those words. It's so hard, and I'm just amazed by it."

In addition to challenging English words, Bruhat had to navigate German words like dehnstufe and names of obscure cities like Hoofddorp.

His winning word was ‘abseil.’ It is a Germanic word meaning ‘a descent in mountaineering by means of a rope looped over a projection above.’

As a champion, he receives a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.