Tampa Bay area veteran leads 'Alive Ride' through Pinellas Park on 20th anniversary of survival

The Brief U.S. Marine veteran Mike Delancey marked the 20th anniversary of surviving a sniper attack in Iraq by leading the 11th annual Alive Ride Tuesday. About 100 cyclists completed the 11-mile police-escorted route through Pinellas Park, visiting local schools, City Hall and a fire station. Delancey founded the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in 2015 on land donated by the city to keep veterans outside and active.



Roughly 100 bicyclists took to the streets with a police escort Tuesday morning, riding 11 miles through Pinellas Park.

Marine veteran ‘Alive Ride’

What we know:

It’s known as the Alive Ride, and was created by Marine veteran Mike Delancey to mark what he calls his alive day. It’s the anniversary of the day he survived a sniper attack in Iraq 20 years ago on Sept. 1, 2006. The bullet left him paralyzed from the waist down, but Delancey views the date as a rebirth.

"Since my injury, I've done way more than I would have ever dreamt," Delancey said. "So, in a way, this wheelchair that I'm in has sort of been a blessing."

The annual ride, now in its 11th year, serves a dual purpose: Getting veterans active in the outdoors and connecting them directly with the community. Starting and ending at the OCC Roadhouse, the cyclists made stops at local schools, City Hall and a fire station.

Pinellas Park veteran support

What they're saying:

"On top of getting veterans out and active in their community, you know, it shows them with the police, the fire, the public works, the city officials all here supporting us," Delancey said. "There's a strong pro-veteran community out there, so don't be afraid to get out and just go do something."

Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch

The backstory:

Delancey and his parents founded the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in 2015 to provide adaptive sports opportunities for wounded service members. Located on 10 acres in Pinellas Park donated by the city, the fully wheelchair-adapted facility features cycling trails, outdoor fitness stations and a multipurpose court for basketball, rugby and other sports, all designed for wheelchair sports and events.

In addition to hosting annual events like the Alive Ride, the ranch offers monthly adaptive sports clinics for veterans throughout the region.